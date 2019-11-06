Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $281.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

