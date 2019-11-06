SunTrust Banks Boosts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $155.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

NYSE VAC traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $118.62. 6,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $117.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $367,093.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,736. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 240,848 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 48.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,325,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,762,000 after buying an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

