SunTrust Banks Comments on PNM Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a report released on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

PNM opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,285,000 after acquiring an additional 187,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 449,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,532,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,200,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.