SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 39,604.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,920,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 17,667.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 103.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 20.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,542,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,337. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $71.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

STI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

