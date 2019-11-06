SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.59

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.59 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 40951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile (NYSE:STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

