SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.25.

Shares of TTD traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.42. 1,434,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,282. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $74,381,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,428,893.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $95,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,463 shares of company stock valued at $114,490,536 over the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 59.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

