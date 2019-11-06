SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE:WH opened at $55.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $502,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

