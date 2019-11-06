Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issues Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 495,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,284. The company has a market cap of $429.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Surgery Partners news, COO Jason Eric Evans bought 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,655 shares in the company, valued at $664,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

