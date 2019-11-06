SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $2.09 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.27 or 0.06275043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002334 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014324 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046568 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.