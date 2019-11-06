Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $435,000.00 in Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 165.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Switch by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,800 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 570,214 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 666,279 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

