Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on Symantec and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.18.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 8,130,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. Symantec has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Symantec will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $228,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 367,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,148.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Symantec by 995.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Symantec by 319.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symantec in the second quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Symantec by 2,301.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Symantec by 126.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.