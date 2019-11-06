Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,696. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $415,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Synaptics by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.