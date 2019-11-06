Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,310.68% and a negative return on equity of 108.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

