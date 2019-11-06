Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $86.12. 153,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,021 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

