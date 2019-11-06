Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.87. 3,530,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,749. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

