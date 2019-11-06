Synovus Financial Corp Has $3 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Anthem by 53.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 30.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Anthem by 23.5% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.46. 108,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

