Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,290.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,782. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,236.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,178.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

