Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Shares Up 0.5%

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.24, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up 10.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 63.12% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $35,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.