Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of THOR stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 99,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,531. Synthorx has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $464.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Get Synthorx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Synthorx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.