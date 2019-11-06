SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 55,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

