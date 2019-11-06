SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $88.00

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to $88.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,277 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,991. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

