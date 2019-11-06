Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen Sells 15,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 2,038,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,641,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

