Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen lowered Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 8,617,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.