Targa Resources (TRGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Targa Resources stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.05 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

