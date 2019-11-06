Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 109.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,308,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 124,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,199. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $189.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

