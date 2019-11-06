Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $7,291,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VET stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 1,024,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.17. Vermilion Energy Inc has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $27.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.13%.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Saturday. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

