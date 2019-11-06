Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Novocure comprises about 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Novocure by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 1,994.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Novocure by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,064,000 after purchasing an additional 421,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Novocure by 59.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 124,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $11,316,614.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,305,191.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,613 shares of company stock valued at $35,048,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novocure stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 444,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

