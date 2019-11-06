Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $256.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average of $273.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.08.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $302,003.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,558 shares of company stock worth $22,125,585 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.