Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. AudioCodes accounts for 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 285,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 175,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 130,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,373 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 323,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter.

AUDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

