Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,767. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $86.99 and a one year high of $124.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $209,342.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $1,112,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,100,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

