TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510,790 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $19,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 493,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 775,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,877. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded TCF Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

