TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%. TCG BDC’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 1,435,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,440. The company has a market cap of $854.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGBD. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

