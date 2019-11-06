TE-FOOD Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $1,909.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00216573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01481311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TE-FOOD’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,618,681 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

