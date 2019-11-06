Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGLS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 42.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.