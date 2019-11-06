TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

