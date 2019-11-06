Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Teijin Adr Rep in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teijin Adr Rep’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Teijin Adr Rep stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Teijin Adr Rep has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.15.

About Teijin Adr Rep

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

