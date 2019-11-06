Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Telaria stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,044. Telaria has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $298.48 million, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRA. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

