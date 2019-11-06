Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 6.8%

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.98, approximately 612,772 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 357,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

TEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.648 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 364.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.