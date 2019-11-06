Tempur Sealy International Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $92.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,742,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $188,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,701,086 shares of company stock worth $403,241,698. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

