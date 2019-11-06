Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 75,564 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $62,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.2% during the second quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Tesla by 95.3% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 23.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $317.22 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $3,923,060. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

