TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,522. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.19. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

In related news, SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $59,389.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,333,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,936 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

