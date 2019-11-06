Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electromed by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ELMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,087. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

