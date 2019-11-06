Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after buying an additional 56,634 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 546,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. 198,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.12. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

