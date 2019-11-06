Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,200 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,899,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Legacy Housing news, CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 5,143 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $65,573.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,924 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $113,484.36. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,413 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.36 million and a PE ratio of 14.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

