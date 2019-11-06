Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 16,511 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after buying an additional 3,865,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after buying an additional 2,458,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,961,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,445,000 after buying an additional 1,930,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,575,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 884,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 535,695 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley acquired 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,711.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSFL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerstate Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.