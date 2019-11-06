Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 6,760 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 32.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

