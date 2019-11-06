Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 489 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after acquiring an additional 564,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after acquiring an additional 478,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after acquiring an additional 200,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 188,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 29,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $4,539,016.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,588,729.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total value of $1,166,210.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,491 shares in the company, valued at $52,126,106.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,305 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $164.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.