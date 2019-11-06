Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 570 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aecom were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.99. 1,048,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. Aecom has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Citigroup upped their target price on Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 target price on Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

