Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.01. 90,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,910. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.47.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

