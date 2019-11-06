The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,729,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,170,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,280,000 after buying an additional 757,583 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,627,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,261,000 after buying an additional 683,323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,422,000 after buying an additional 570,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,119,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,683,000 after buying an additional 386,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $29,451.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Evans sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $60,516.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,131 shares of company stock worth $227,888 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GEO opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.